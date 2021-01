FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :The police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two drug pushers and recovered hashish from them. A spokesperson for the police said that during a crackdown against narcotics, GhulamMuhammad Abad police arrested Khurram and Atif besides recovering 6kg hashish.

The police registered a case against them and started investigation.