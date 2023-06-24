Open Menu

Two Held On Charges Of Robbery, Murder

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2023 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have solved a robbery and murder case in which armed robbers shot dead a youngster for putting resistance in a robbery bid about three weeks ago at Basti Darkhan on the premises of Muzaffarabad police station.

According to a police spokesman, Shahbaz resident of Dera Ghazi Khan reached the house of his cousin Javed in Multan on June 07 to give him money which his cousin's father sent from Saudi Arabia.

Late at night, he stayed at the house of his cousin when three unidentified armed robbers entered the house. The criminals held them hostage at gunpoint and snatched cash Rs 100,000. The criminals also opened fire and shot Shahbaz dead when he tried to resist the robbery bid.

The Muzaffarabad police registered case number 1168/23 against unknown criminals and started the investigation into the incident.

Taking notice of the incident, City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana formed a special team under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Cantt Division Capt (retd) Qazi Ali Raza to arrest the criminals.

The police team arrested two criminals while raids were being conducted to arrest the remaining criminals, however, the Names of the arrested criminals were not being disclosed due to investigations, the spokesman added.

