Two held on violation of marriage laws

Police have arrested two persons from different areas of the city on the violation of marriage laws and recovered firework from their possession here on Thursday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two persons from different areas of the city on the violation of marriage laws and recovered firework from their possession here on Thursday, informed police spokesman.

Morgah police carried out raid at the wedding party and held Mohammad Tahir and recovered firecrackers from his possession. Similarly, Gunjmandi police arrested Abdul Hameed during raid at the marriage party and recovered fireworks from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.