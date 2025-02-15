Two held, over 2kg drugs recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) In a major breakthrough in the fight against narcotics, police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered over two kilograms of hashish from their possession here on Saturday.

SHO Jallah Arain police station Imran Umar said that the police raided and arrested a drug peddler, Yaseen, and recovered 1420 gram hashish. In another operation, 1220 gram hashish was recovered from Maqbool.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.