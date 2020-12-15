Two held over aerial firing in wedding ceremony

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kurr police claimed to have arrested two accused over aerial firing in a wedding ceremony, here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Kurr police claimed to have arrested two accused over aerial firing in a wedding ceremony, here on Tuesday.

Police spokesman said that two guests resorted to aerial firing to celebrate marriage of their relative in Kurr police limits. The police after receiving complaint conducted raid and arrested both accused - Ramzan and Zaman.

The police recovered weapons and locked the accused behind bars.