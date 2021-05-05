UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Held Over Aerial Firing, Uploading Video On Social Media

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 09:41 PM

Two held over aerial firing, uploading video on social media

The police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two accused on charges of aerial firing and uploading its video on social media, in the limits of Ghalla Mandi police station

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two accused on charges of aerial firing and uploading its video on social media, in the limits of Ghalla Mandi police station.

A Police spokesman said that accused Arslan and Adil Shah resorted to aerial firing, displayed weapons and shared its video with their friends through social media.

Taking notice, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Kashif Aslam directed SHO Ghala Mandi police station to arrest both the accused. Therefore, a special team conducted raids and arrested the both accused.

The police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Firing Police Police Station Social Media Arslan

Recent Stories

Fawad grieved over demise of renowned columnist M ..

3 minutes ago

Covid-19 Vaccination to cops begins

3 minutes ago

Eid gifts, ration distributed among Baldia Factory ..

4 minutes ago

'Chandni Mobile Market' sealed over SOPs violation ..

6 minutes ago

Govt to ensure implementation of COVID-19 SOPs dur ..

6 minutes ago

US Health Agency Reports New Low of 400 Daily COVI ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.