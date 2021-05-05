Two held over aerial firing, uploading video on social media

The police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two accused on charges of aerial firing and uploading its video on social media, in the limits of Ghalla Mandi police station

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two accused on charges of aerial firing and uploading its video on social media, in the limits of Ghalla Mandi police station.

A Police spokesman said that accused Arslan and Adil Shah resorted to aerial firing, displayed weapons and shared its video with their friends through social media.

Taking notice, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Kashif Aslam directed SHO Ghala Mandi police station to arrest both the accused. Therefore, a special team conducted raids and arrested the both accused.

The police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.