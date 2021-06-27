UrduPoint.com
Two Held Over Attacking On Health Team

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 09:40 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two outlaws for attacking on health team while anti-typhoid vaccination to kids at a private school.

According to details, a health team went to a private school for inoculation of anti-typhoid vaccine to the kids at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed area.

Meanwhile, the parents of the kids attacked on the health team including four women and one male vaccinators and injured them.

The injured were shifted to Tehsil headquarters hospital chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

Upon receiving the information, police reached the spot and arrested two attackers and registered the case.

