Two held over bribe

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested District officer Industry and inspector over bribe here on Thursday.

According to ACE spokesman,Zahid Iqbal r/o Islampura,submitted an application to Regional Director ACE Asma Ijaz Cheema stating that a team of Industry department sealed his petrol pump and now DOI Waseem Arshad and Inspector Abdul Razzaq were demanding Rs 130,000 as bribe for desealing the gas station.

The ACE team on the direction of RD raided and nabbed both accused red handed with marked money.

Further investigation was underway.