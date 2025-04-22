Open Menu

Two Held Over Bribe

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Two held over bribe

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Anti-corruption department arrested two individuals for allegedly offering and accepting a bribe in connection with a fraudulent land allotment.

According to Sarfaraz, Circle Officer of the Anti-Corruption Department, a Patwari named Munawar Husain and the beneficiary of the allotment, Iqbal Gujjar, were involved in signing forged documents to illegally occupy the compound of a local resident, Mohammad Yaseen, who lives at 82/MLK.

Both accused were caught red-handed at the Patwari's office and taken into custody.

The official warned of strict action against those involved in bribery and the use of forged documents to illegally seize property.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

3 hours ago
 PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshaw ..

PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets

12 hours ago
 Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars ..

Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"

12 hours ago
 Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

12 hours ago
 Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative

Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative

12 hours ago
Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter tru ..

Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter truce

12 hours ago
 Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-h ..

Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-hit Mayotte

12 hours ago
 SSP gives polio drops to children at inaugural of ..

SSP gives polio drops to children at inaugural of campaign

12 hours ago
 NBF organizes literary event "Adabi Rabtay"

NBF organizes literary event "Adabi Rabtay"

12 hours ago
 Coalition partner’s reservation over canals to b ..

Coalition partner’s reservation over canals to be removed through consensus: R ..

12 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi urg ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi urges inclusive dialogue on natio ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan