Two held over bribe

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Anti-corruption department arrested two individuals for allegedly offering and accepting a bribe in connection with a fraudulent land allotment.

According to Sarfaraz, Circle Officer of the Anti-Corruption Department, a Patwari named Munawar Husain and the beneficiary of the allotment, Iqbal Gujjar, were involved in signing forged documents to illegally occupy the compound of a local resident, Mohammad Yaseen, who lives at 82/MLK.

Both accused were caught red-handed at the Patwari's office and taken into custody.

The official warned of strict action against those involved in bribery and the use of forged documents to illegally seize property.