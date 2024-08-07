Open Menu

Two Held Over Corruption

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2024 | 12:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha on Wednesday netted two persons on taking bribe from a citizen here on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson,Saeed Ahmed r/o 100-NB stated in his application to Regional Director Anti Corruption Sargodha region Hafiz Muhammad Imran that Muhammad Daniyal Abass Zafar (Zaildar) and Jabbar Hussain (Patwari) had already taken Rs.

69,000 as bribe and were demanding Rs 20,000 more for demolishing illegal hurdles from water canal from acre no.44-SB.

Regional Director tasked Zeeshan Haider Circle officer head Quarter to look into the matter.

He along with raiding team raided and nabbed both accused red handed.

Further investigation was underway,spokesperson added.

