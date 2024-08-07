Two Held Over Corruption
Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2024 | 12:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha on Wednesday netted two persons on taking bribe from a citizen here on Wednesday.
According to the spokesperson,Saeed Ahmed r/o 100-NB stated in his application to Regional Director Anti Corruption Sargodha region Hafiz Muhammad Imran that Muhammad Daniyal Abass Zafar (Zaildar) and Jabbar Hussain (Patwari) had already taken Rs.
69,000 as bribe and were demanding Rs 20,000 more for demolishing illegal hurdles from water canal from acre no.44-SB.
Regional Director tasked Zeeshan Haider Circle officer head Quarter to look into the matter.
He along with raiding team raided and nabbed both accused red handed.
Further investigation was underway,spokesperson added.
Recent Stories
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UoS organizes farewell for two retired officials:6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan stands in solidarity with people of Bangladesh: FO6 minutes ago
-
Fines imposed over adulteration:6 minutes ago
-
In contact with US authorities over Pakistani national allegedly involved in murder plot: FO16 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program36 minutes ago
-
Maize cultivation should be completed by Aug 2036 minutes ago
-
Tax deptt partners with ICT admin for market worker registration46 minutes ago
-
IFA gets Lactoscan machine to enhance milk inspection in ICT56 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to Digital Pakistan vision: Shaza Fatima1 hour ago
-
Youth killed over old enmity1 hour ago
-
Two passengers killed in bus-truck collision in Bahawalpur2 hours ago
-
Dr Abbas warns severe penalties for plastic bag ban violators, exposes hidden dangers2 hours ago