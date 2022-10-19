UrduPoint.com

Two Held Over Displaying Weapon On Social Media

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2022 | 06:20 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two youngsters over exhibition of arms on social media on Wednesday.

According to details, Sheikh Fazil police have arrested two youngsters namely Muhammad Farooq and Muhammad Ahmad who spread fear and panic by displaying weapons on social media.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused by recovering two pistols from their possession.

District Police Officer Vehari, Muhammad Zafar Buzdar in his message to the parents said that they should stop their children from spreading content based on the display of weapons on social media. No one could be allowed to take law into hands. He urged the citizens to identify the law-breaking elements and police will take prompt action.

