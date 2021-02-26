Two held over fireworks during wedding ceremony

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two accused over fireworks and violation of Sound System Act during a wedding ceremony and recovered fireworks items and sound system from their possession.

According to details, SHO Race Course Police Station conducted a raid and netted two accused namely Asfand and Jameel Ahmed who were allegedly involved in fireworks and violation of sound system act during a wedding ceremony.

Police also recovered fireworks items and sound system from their possession.

A case has been registered against both the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent Police Potohar appreciated police party and directed to continue operation against lawbreakers.