Two Held Over Fireworks During Wedding Ceremony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Two held over fireworks during wedding ceremony

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two accused over fireworks and violation of Sound System Act during a wedding ceremony and recovered fireworks items and sound system from their possession.

According to details, SHO Race Course Police Station conducted a raid and netted two accused namely Asfand and Jameel Ahmed who were allegedly involved in fireworks and violation of sound system act during a wedding ceremony.

Police also recovered fireworks items and sound system from their possession.

A case has been registered against both the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent Police Potohar appreciated police party and directed to continue operation against lawbreakers.

