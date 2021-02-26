Two Held Over Fireworks During Wedding Ceremony
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 07:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two accused over fireworks and violation of Sound System Act during a wedding ceremony and recovered fireworks items and sound system from their possession.
According to details, SHO Race Course Police Station conducted a raid and netted two accused namely Asfand and Jameel Ahmed who were allegedly involved in fireworks and violation of sound system act during a wedding ceremony.
Police also recovered fireworks items and sound system from their possession.
A case has been registered against both the accused while further investigation is underway.
Superintendent Police Potohar appreciated police party and directed to continue operation against lawbreakers.