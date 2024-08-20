Two held over hundi business

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two accused

involved in illegal business of hawala/hundi on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the accused, Shahid Ashraf, was arrested

from D-ground while Rashid Minhas was held from Sozan Road.

The FIA recovered cell phones and other documents from the accused.