Two Held Over Illegal Currency Exchange
Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2024 | 03:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team arrested two persons allegedly involved in illegal business of Currency exchange.
According to official sources here on Friday, the FIA Composite Circle Faisalabad Zone, during a crackdown on illegal currency exchange business, arrested two men, identified as Abdul Mateen and Abdul Majeed, from Motor Market, Jhang Road.
The team recovered local currency notes worth Rs 3.68 million besides foreign currency. Two Afghan citizen cards, two cell-phones and nine ledgers were recovered from them. Investigation was initiated after registration of a case.
