Two Held Over Making Fake Medical Of Driving License
Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 02:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) District police claimed to have arrested two accused for making fake medical of driving license,here on Friday.
According to police spokesperson,the two accused namely--Samar Abbas and Muhammad Suleman used to take money from the candidates coming for driving license to make fake medical without medical examination.
A case has been registered against the accused and the accused have been arrested.
District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot,Muhammad Hassan Iqbal said that district police has taken several steps to make the acquisition of driving license corruption-free,transparent and easy as per the vision of the Inspector General of Police.
DPO said that the citizens can avail 24/7 driving license services without any recommendation.
However,action will be taken as per the law against the corrupt officials or agents who defrauded the citizens, he added.
