Open Menu

Two Held Over Making Fake Medical Of Driving License

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Two held over making fake medical of driving license

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) District police claimed to have arrested two accused for making fake medical of driving license,here on Friday.

According to police spokesperson,the two accused namely--Samar Abbas and Muhammad Suleman used to take money from the candidates coming for driving license to make fake medical without medical examination.

A case has been registered against the accused and the accused have been arrested.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot,Muhammad Hassan Iqbal said that district police has taken several steps to make the acquisition of driving license corruption-free,transparent and easy as per the vision of the Inspector General of Police.

DPO said that the citizens can avail 24/7 driving license services without any recommendation.

However,action will be taken as per the law against the corrupt officials or agents who defrauded the citizens, he added.

Related Topics

Police Sialkot Money From

Recent Stories

Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity ..

Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity in war on terrorism: PM

2 hours ago
 UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan ..

UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan, Appoints Asim Iftikhar as CE ..

2 hours ago
 Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator V ..

Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator Vawda, MQM leader Kamal

2 hours ago
 Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to ..

Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US

3 hours ago
 Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

4 hours ago
 Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Karta ..

Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

7 hours ago
 ECC approves technical supplementary grants

ECC approves technical supplementary grants

16 hours ago
 Govt urged to take serious action against Swat lik ..

Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents

17 hours ago
 Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's ur ..

Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development

17 hours ago
 'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, ..

'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan