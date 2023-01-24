UrduPoint.com

Two Held Over Money Laundering, Counterfeit Travel Documents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Tuesday arrested two persons over money laundering and bogus travel documents.

FIA foiled an attempt to illegally transfer huge amounts of US Dollars to neighboring countries and arrested a person identified as Junaid near the Pak-Afghan border, Torkham.

It was revealed that the accused had transferred more than 1.5 million US dollars to foreign countries during the last two years.

Meanwhile, an accused identified as Imran Khan was arrested from Bacha Khan International Airport in an attempt to travel to Turkey on counterfeit documents.

Both the accused were booked under the relevant act and handed over to FIA Circle Peshawar for further investigation.

