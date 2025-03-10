Open Menu

Two Held Over Power Pilferage

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Two held over power pilferage

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught two power pilferers

during an ongoing crackdown here on Monday.

According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas of the district and caught 02 accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

On the report of fesco authorities, the police registered cases against them.

Recent Stories

India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilli ..

India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilling Win Over New Zealand

9 minutes ago
 India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effo ..

India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effort: Kohli

9 minutes ago
 Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions ..

Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions Trophy Win

9 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Is ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Islamic Art’

16 minutes ago
 ‘Global Council for Tolerance’ welcomes UN dec ..

‘Global Council for Tolerance’ welcomes UN decision to establish Internation ..

16 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramad ..

Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramadan Sports Tournament

1 hour ago
DEWA explores strengthening cooperation with US El ..

DEWA explores strengthening cooperation with US Electric Power Research Institut ..

1 hour ago
 National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 ..

National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 million syndicated financing d ..

2 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs ADQ Board of Directors me ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs ADQ Board of Directors meeting

2 hours ago
 Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar A ..

Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey Laid to Rest in I ..

2 hours ago
 TECNO Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Innovations at MWC B ..

TECNO Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Innovations at MWC Barcelona 2025

2 hours ago
 Metal Park launches AED110m Storage Hub in KEZAD

Metal Park launches AED110m Storage Hub in KEZAD

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan