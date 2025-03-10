Two held over power pilferage

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught two power pilferers

during an ongoing crackdown here on Monday.

According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas of the district and caught 02 accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

On the report of fesco authorities, the police registered cases against them.