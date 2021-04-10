UrduPoint.com
Two Held Over Power Theft

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 10:48 PM

Two held over power theft

The WAPDA team and police on Saturday during a crackdown against electricity theft raided Rajowal area and caught two persons for stealing electricity red handed

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :The WAPDA team and police on Saturday during a crackdown against electricity theft raided Rajowal area and caught two persons for stealing electricity red handed.

The three others managed to escape.

According to WAPDA officials, the team of Hujra North Sub-Division along with Additional Xen Mian Tariq Bashir of Hujra Sub-Division and Hujra police jointly checked 119 electricity connections on a large scale against power thieves in Rajowal and Nai Abadi Rajowal and caught Maqsood and Usman red handed for stealing electricity and handed over to the police on the spot, while Asif Naeem and Yaseen managed to escape.

The WAPDA officials had also imposed fines on consumers involved electricitytheft during the crackdown.

