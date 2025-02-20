Two Held Over Profiteering
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 01:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) District price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum during the ongoing crackdown arrested two shopkeepers and sealed one outlet over profiteering.
According to official sources here on Thursday, the team inspected prices of edible items in Sargodha road area and arrested two shopkeepers accused of profiteering.They also imposed Rs 50,000 fine on various violators.
