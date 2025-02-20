Open Menu

Two Held Over Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Two held over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) District price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum during the ongoing crackdown arrested two shopkeepers and sealed one outlet over profiteering.

According to official sources here on Thursday, the team inspected prices of edible items in Sargodha road area and arrested two shopkeepers accused of profiteering.They also imposed Rs 50,000 fine on various violators.

Recent Stories

AI-powered defence innovations unveiled at IDEX 20 ..

AI-powered defence innovations unveiled at IDEX 2025

40 minutes ago
 UAE hotels generate AED37.1 billion in first 10 mo ..

UAE hotels generate AED37.1 billion in first 10 months of 2024

55 minutes ago
 Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 202 ..

Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

58 minutes ago
 Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute i ..

Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute in Italy

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew par ..

Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew partnership agreement

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in ..

Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in 16th International Workshop o ..

12 hours ago
 Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritag ..

Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritage Days

12 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs o ..

13 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah T ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days

13 hours ago
 King of Bahrain receives participants of Intra-Isl ..

King of Bahrain receives participants of Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan