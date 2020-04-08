UrduPoint.com
Two Held Over Selling Fireworks In Muzaffargarh

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 05:23 PM

Two held over selling fireworks in Muzaffargarh

Police claimed to have arrested two outlaws over selling fireworks on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two outlaws over selling fireworks on Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson, there was a complete lockdown due to corona virus pandemic while anti-social elements were busy in criminal activities.

He said that SHO Civil line Police Station Iftikhar Malkani has raided and apprehend two accused Abdul Rehman and Muzamil who were selling fireworks in line with� Shab-e-Barat.

Police have also recovered fireworks boxes and lodged case against the accused.

