Two Held Over Violation Of Sound System Act In Muzaffarghar

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 05:25 PM

Two held over violation of sound system act in Muzaffarghar

Police claimed to have arrested two persons over violation of sound system act in marriage ceremony at Rehmat Colony while bridegroom and his father managed to flee

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two persons over violation of sound system act in marriage ceremony at Rehmat Colony while bridegroom and his father managed to flee.

According to details, Khan Garh police led by SHO Inspector Chaudhary Javed Akhtar have raided at dance programme during marriage ceremony and arrested two promoters Akhtar Hussain and Sohail over violation of sound system act.

The bridegroom Abdul Rehman and his father Mubeen managed to escape from the scene.

Police have registered the case against the accused.

