UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Held Over Weapon-display Video On Social Media

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

Two held over weapon-display video on social media

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :The police have arrested two persons on the charges of displaying weapons and uploading their video on social media.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that the accused Arslan Tariq and Muhamamd Ilwas was held by Saddar Beroni Police station resorted to aerial firing, displayed their weapons, shared video with friends by uploading it on social media.

On receiving information, a special team was constituted who conducted a raid and arrested the accused and recovered arm and ammunition from thier possession.

The accused were sent behind the bars and further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Firing Police Social Media Arslan Saddar From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Sharjah FDI Office webinar to guide businesses on ..

59 seconds ago

Dubai Design District launches d3 Architecture Fes ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Land Department launches ‘Green List’ pr ..

1 hour ago

JUI-F Chief gives call for rally against PTI govt ..

1 hour ago

Ehsas survey kicks off from Malakand: Nishtar

18 minutes ago

62nd Martyrdom anniversary of Major Tufail Mohamma ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.