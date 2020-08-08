Two held over weapon-display video on social media

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :The police have arrested two persons on the charges of displaying weapons and uploading their video on social media.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that the accused Arslan Tariq and Muhamamd Ilwas was held by Saddar Beroni Police station resorted to aerial firing, displayed their weapons, shared video with friends by uploading it on social media.

On receiving information, a special team was constituted who conducted a raid and arrested the accused and recovered arm and ammunition from thier possession.

The accused were sent behind the bars and further investigation was underway.