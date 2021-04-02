Two held, partridges recovered in faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Wildlife department team arrested two shopkeepers from the local bird market and recovered partridges from their shops which were kept illegally on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Wildlife department team arrested two shopkeepers from the local bird market and recovered partridges from their shops which were kept illegally on Friday.

According to official sources, the team comprises Deputy Director Azeem Zafar, Inspector Mirza Imran and others raided at local bird markets and recovered partridges worth hundreds of thousand rupees.

The team sent the shopkeepers behind bars after registration of cases against them.