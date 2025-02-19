Two held stealing manhole covers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Officials of Water And Sanitation Agency (Wasa) caught two men when they were stealing manhole covers, and handed them over to police.

According to an official release issued here on Wednesday, a Wasa team visited Ali Town at Budhla Road on Tuesday night after people conveyed information that some accused were removing manhole covers and taking those away.

The Wasa team caught two accused identified as Taimoor and Shakeel and handed them over to Seetal Mari police.

Managing Director Wasa Khalid Raza Khan said that complaints regarding theft of manhole covers and steel rings around them were on the rise and all such cases were being referred to police for action against the accused.