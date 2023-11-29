Open Menu

Two Held, Stolen Good Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2023 | 09:40 AM

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Police claimed to have arrested two accused and recovered goods worth 2.4 million from their possession here today.

SP investigation, SDPO Circle and DSP Legal handed over the stolen goods to the owners.

According to SHO of Thangi Police Station Mumtaz Qureshi, the active criminals namely Zahid and Akhtar Hussain were booked with different police stations of the district for over 13 cases of robbery and theft.

Moreover, police held another four accused namely Haq Nawaz alias Haqi, Ashfaq alias Pappu, Qaiser Mushtaq and Ali Abbas who were involved in similar activities of stealing and burglary after raid in different parts of the district.

A four -wheeler, motorbike and cattle worth million of rupees were recovered from their possession.

DPO Mohammed Esa Khan said police were high-alert to catch criminal and vowed it wouldn't let any criminal to play with lives of masses.

