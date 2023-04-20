UrduPoint.com

Two Held, Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Two held, stolen motorcycles recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based operation in Orangi Town area arrested two alleged street criminals and recovered stolen motorcycles from their possession.

The arrested were identified as Kashif Ali alias Tunda and Rehman alias Maney, said a news release on Thursday.

Accused Kashif Ali along with his other accomplices on April 12th this year robbed a mechanic garage and during the robbery shot injured a person over resistance.

The accused could be easily identified in CCTV footage which also made rounds over social media.

During initial interrogation, the arrested confessed to committing more than 200 crimes in which they snatched 20 motorcycles, 300 mobile phones and cash Rs. 0.5 million in Orangi Town, SITE and adjacent areas.

Raids were being conducted to arrest their other accomplices. The arrested accused had been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

