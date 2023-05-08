Two held, stolen motorcycles recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two members of a gang involved in the motorcycle theft and recovered ten stolen motorcycles from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, "Among the arrested accused are the ringleaders of the gang Sagheer alias Chinnu and Talal.

" "Sadiqabad police have registered separate cases against both of them and started an investigation," the spokesman added.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Faisal Saleem hailed the performance of police teams. He said the accused who attacked the life and property of the citizens would be punished according to the law.

"The accused will be challened to court with concrete evidence and would be punished," he added.