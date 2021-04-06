UrduPoint.com
Two Held, Twelve Shops Sealed For Violations Of Corona SoPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 10:20 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Two people were arrested and 12 shops sealed over the violations of corona Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) in the district.

According to official spokesman, nine shops out of twelve were sealed in tehsil Shujabad while rest of three closed locally. A gym and restaurant was also among the sealed points for least observing of the prescribed SOPs.

At least nine buses were taken into custody for not enforcing passengers to put up mask during traveling hours.

A sum of Rs. 125, 000 fine was also imposed on people of different walks of life over the said violation.

A total of Rs. 20, 000 was fined on different bus owners plying on multiple routes, while three marriage halls were given Rs. 30,000 penalty for conducting functions at their premises.

