Two Held, Valuables Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Two held, valuables recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :In an operation against anti-social elements, The police here on Tuesday arrested two street criminals and recovered four snatched mobile phones, weapons, and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gungmandi police arrested two members of a street criminal gang namely Adil, the ringleader, and Kamal, who were wanted in various heinous cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Gungmandi Police Station on the directives of the Superintendent of Police (SP) conducted a raid and managed to net the accused.

Police also recovered four snatched mobile phones, weapons, and other items from their possession.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other heinous crimes.

"The accused have been shifted to jail for an identification parade," he added.

