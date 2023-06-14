UrduPoint.com

Two Held, Valuables Recovered

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 03:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :In an operation against anti-social elements, Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday nabbed two members of a robbers gang involved in street crimes besides recovering Rs 67,000, four mobile phones, weapons, and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Bani Police arrested two accused namely Faisal, the ringleader, and Hassan, who were allegedly involved in various robbery and street crime cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Bani Police Station on the directives of Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal, Faisal Saleem conducted a raid and managed to net the criminals who recorded holders.

The accused had been sent to jail for an identification parade, he added.

