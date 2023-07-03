Two held, valuables recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two accused and re­covered stolen gold from their possession.

On the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Badin Shah Nawaz Chachar and Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Majida Parveen Halepoto Station House Officer (SHO) Tando Bago police station Muhammad Anwer Leghari along with his team conducted a successful raid and arrested two accused namely Raheel Malah and Gulab Memon, and recovered stolen valuables including ornaments of million worth and cash amounting 6,80,000 Rs from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.