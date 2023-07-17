Open Menu

Two Held, Valuables Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2023 | 01:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Police in an operation against criminal elements on Monday, busted a gang and arrested two thieves besides recovering Rs 600,000 cash, 48 grams of gold ornaments, weapons, and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad Police arrested two thieves namely Umar Farooq and Abbas Ahmed, who were allegedly involved in various crimes of heinous nature.

He informed that the police team led by SHO Sadqiabad Police Station on the directives of SP Rawal, Faisal Saleem conducted a raid and managed to net the criminals.

