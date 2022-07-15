UrduPoint.com

Two Held, Weapon, Drugs Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published July 15, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Two held, weapon, drugs recovered

Darakhshan Police Station on Friday arrested two accused and recovered illegal weapon and drugs from their possession in separate actions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Darakhshan Police Station on Friday arrested two accused and recovered illegal weapon and drugs from their possession in separate actions.

According to police, both accused were arrested by patrolling teams of Darakhshan police station.

The police arrested Hammad and recovered a 30 bore pistol from his possession while another accused identified as Ubaid was arrested after recovery of 130 grams of hashish from his possession.

Cases have been registered against both and further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs From Weapon

Recent Stories

China's Yutong Bus to set up public transport plan ..

China's Yutong Bus to set up public transport plant in Sindh

25 minutes ago
 Autopsy of Jayland Walker Finds 46 Gunshot Wounds ..

Autopsy of Jayland Walker Finds 46 Gunshot Wounds - Medical Examiner

25 minutes ago
 Russia's UN Envoy Says Push for Talks With Moscow ..

Russia's UN Envoy Says Push for Talks With Moscow Would Be West's Best Help for ..

25 minutes ago
 OSCE Seeking Ways to Get Presence Back to Ukraine ..

OSCE Seeking Ways to Get Presence Back to Ukraine Without Bypassing Russia Veto ..

25 minutes ago
 Klopp sweats on Oxlade-Chamberlain injury after Li ..

Klopp sweats on Oxlade-Chamberlain injury after Liverpool down Crystal Palace

25 minutes ago
 Billion of rupees being spent on uplift projects f ..

Billion of rupees being spent on uplift projects for betterment of infrastructur ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.