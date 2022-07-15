Two held, weapon, drugs recovered

Darakhshan Police Station on Friday arrested two accused and recovered illegal weapon and drugs from their possession in separate actions

According to police, both accused were arrested by patrolling teams of Darakhshan police station.

The police arrested Hammad and recovered a 30 bore pistol from his possession while another accused identified as Ubaid was arrested after recovery of 130 grams of hashish from his possession.

Cases have been registered against both and further investigations are underway.