Two Held; Weapons, Narcotics Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2022 | 05:30 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The Dera police on Monday held an absconder outlaw accused in murder case and an alleged drug dealer, recovering weapon used in murder and around 1.5 kilogram hashish from them.

According to police spokesman, a team of Yarik Police led by SHO Asmat Ullah Khan, under the leadership of SDPO Sadar Hafiz Muhammad Adnan Khan, took action on a tip off. During the raid, the police arrested absconder Rehmat Ullah son of Alamgir resident of Mir Bazi.

The police also recovered a Kalashnikov allegedly used in murder and a magazine from his possession. The suspect was wanted to Yarik police in a murder case.

Meanwhile, the Sadar police arrested an accused drug dealer during routine patrolling in Mandhran Kalan area and recovered 1490 grams of hashish from his possession. The accused was identified as Amanullah alias Muna, son of Falak Sher Baloch, resident of Mandhran Kalan.

A case has also been registered against the accused drug dealer.

