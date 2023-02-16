UrduPoint.com

Two Held, Weapons Recovered

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Two held, weapons recovered

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The district police in two separate operations against criminals have arrested two murderers and also recovered weapons from their possession here on Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Saddar Police station led by DSP Saddar Circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Anwar Khattak took immediate action on the report of firing in Korai area.

The police reached the spot and arrested the accused murderer Hukam Khan son of Badshah Khan, a resident of Korai along with the weapon for allegedly killing his brother Muhammad Ameen.

In another operation, a police team of Kirri Khaisour Police Station led by DSP Paharpur Circle Muhammad Imran Kundi alongwith SHO Aftab Alam Baloch traced the main accused of Muhammad Bilal who was murdered on February 05.

The police arrested the main accused Muhammad Asif Saleem son of Allah Bakhsh, a resident of Kacha Mallikhel along with the weapon used in the crime.

Related Topics

Firing Police Police Station Circle Saddar Aftab Alam February Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/rea ..

Https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/realme-confirms-to-launch-its-spe ..

42 minutes ago
 realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realm ..

Realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realme GT3 during MWC on February 2 ..

45 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers condolences over victims of cy ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th February 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.