Two held, weapons recovered

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The district police in two separate operations against criminals have arrested two murderers and also recovered weapons from their possession here on Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Saddar Police station led by DSP Saddar Circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Anwar Khattak took immediate action on the report of firing in Korai area.

The police reached the spot and arrested the accused murderer Hukam Khan son of Badshah Khan, a resident of Korai along with the weapon for allegedly killing his brother Muhammad Ameen.

In another operation, a police team of Kirri Khaisour Police Station led by DSP Paharpur Circle Muhammad Imran Kundi alongwith SHO Aftab Alam Baloch traced the main accused of Muhammad Bilal who was murdered on February 05.

The police arrested the main accused Muhammad Asif Saleem son of Allah Bakhsh, a resident of Kacha Mallikhel along with the weapon used in the crime.