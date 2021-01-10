Two held, weapons recovered during raid

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police arrested two persons for carrying weapons and ammunition from different part of city here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Airport police held Adeel Abbasi and Nasir Abbasi and recovered two pistol 30 bore separately from their possession.

Police have registered cases against both of them under arms act. City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police adding that strict action must be taken against anti social elements and no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.