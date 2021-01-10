UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Held, Weapons Recovered During Raid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 08:20 PM

Two held, weapons recovered during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police arrested two persons for carrying weapons and ammunition from different part of city here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Airport police held Adeel Abbasi and Nasir Abbasi and recovered two pistol 30 bore separately from their possession.

Police have registered cases against both of them under arms act. City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police adding that strict action must be taken against anti social elements and no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Nasir Sunday From Airport

Recent Stories

Tadweer delivers positive results from intensive e ..

26 minutes ago

MOHAP provides over 1 million doses of COVID-19 va ..

56 minutes ago

Nakheel Malls embarks on data transformation journ ..

2 hours ago

DIP’s 7th energised DEWA substation increases po ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi University students win EGA grant to bui ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.