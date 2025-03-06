Two Held With 100 Bottles Of Liquor In RA Bazaar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The RA Bazaar Police on Thursday nabbed two accused with 100 bottles of liquor.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, an RA Bazaar Police team while checking a suspicious car, found packaging materials, including stickers, lids and empty bottles, besides 100 bottles of liquor.
The police arrested the car inmates Suleman and Shiraz, who later during the investigation revealed that they make and sell fake liquor on Eid.
A case was registered against the accused. The police also seized the car used by the accused.
