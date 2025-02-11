Two held with 14kg drugs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Multan police arrested two drug pushers and recovered over 14 kilogram hashish and ice from their possession, CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar said on Tuesday.

Continuing operations against drug traffickers and dealers, Lohari Gate police arrested Kashif s/o Ashfaq with 13 kilogram hashish and Kashif Arshad s/o Arshad with over one kilogram ice, said the CPO while addressing a press conference.

SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan, SSP Investigations Rana Muhammad Ashraf, and SP City Hassan Raza Khakhi were also present.

The two accused supplied drugs to their clients in Lohari Gate area and surroundings before they were finally arrested. The CPO also distributed appreciation certificates among the SSP Operations, SSP Investigations, SP City, SHO Lohari gate Rao Ali Hassan, SI Rao Kashif Khursheed, SI Mahboob Ahmad, ASI Aurangzaib and others.