FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) ::The police arrested two persons from different parts of the district and recovered 150 kites from their possession during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Sunday that Arif Amin and Muhammad Umar were arrested from Haq Baho Chowk when they were carrying kites and other paraphernalia on a motorcycle.