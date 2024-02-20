Open Menu

Two Held With 2kg Hashish, Illegal Weapon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Two held with 2kg Hashish, illegal weapon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Local police arrested two accused and recovered two kilogram of Hashish besides an illegal weapon from their custody here Tuesday.

Police spokesman said that Qadir Pur Raan police team led by SHO and comprising ASI Shahzad and others arrested an accused Ajmal in an operation and recovered two kilograms Hashish from his possession.

In another incident, a police team spotted a dubious person and stopped him for checking. Police recovered a pistol 30 bore and bullets from the accused who was later identified as Taimur.

Police have registered separate FIRs against the two accused and started investigations.

Related Topics

Police From Weapon

Recent Stories

Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota i ..

Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota in BS programs

37 minutes ago
 IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification chall ..

IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification challenged before IHC

52 minutes ago
 SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal ..

SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt

2 hours ago
 Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committee ..

Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..

2 hours ago
 Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 ..

Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made ..

Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..

15 hours ago
 Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Q ..

Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutiv ..

15 hours ago
 Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss

Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss

16 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered

Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered

16 hours ago
 Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP

Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan