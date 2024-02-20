Two Held With 2kg Hashish, Illegal Weapon
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2024 | 02:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Local police arrested two accused and recovered two kilogram of Hashish besides an illegal weapon from their custody here Tuesday.
Police spokesman said that Qadir Pur Raan police team led by SHO and comprising ASI Shahzad and others arrested an accused Ajmal in an operation and recovered two kilograms Hashish from his possession.
In another incident, a police team spotted a dubious person and stopped him for checking. Police recovered a pistol 30 bore and bullets from the accused who was later identified as Taimur.
Police have registered separate FIRs against the two accused and started investigations.
Recent Stories
Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota in BS programs
IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification challenged before IHC
SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..
Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024
Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..
Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutiv ..
Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss
Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered
Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Int’l training workshop on “Electric Mobility for ECO Member Countries” to be held in China9 minutes ago
-
Residents oppose setting up police station in housing society29 minutes ago
-
WASA to lodge FIRs against defaulters: MD29 minutes ago
-
Child, woman die, three injured as roof collapses29 minutes ago
-
AC cracks down on price hike, encroachment, inspects arrangements39 minutes ago
-
IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification challenged before IHC52 minutes ago
-
Actress Tamanna Begum remembered on death anniversary59 minutes ago
-
President underlines need for combined efforts to overcome education, health, economic issues59 minutes ago
-
World Day of Social Justice observed59 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests human trafficker1 hour ago
-
‘Snow covered Swat valley, Malam Jabba becomes hub of attraction for tourists'2 hours ago
-
Estate Office allots 1,227 govt accommodations in two year2 hours ago