Two held with 2kg Hashish, illegal weapon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Local police arrested two accused and recovered two kilogram of Hashish besides an illegal weapon from their custody here Tuesday.

Police spokesman said that Qadir Pur Raan police team led by SHO and comprising ASI Shahzad and others arrested an accused Ajmal in an operation and recovered two kilograms Hashish from his possession.

In another incident, a police team spotted a dubious person and stopped him for checking. Police recovered a pistol 30 bore and bullets from the accused who was later identified as Taimur.

Police have registered separate FIRs against the two accused and started investigations.