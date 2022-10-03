UrduPoint.com

Two Held With 9 Kg Narcotics In Bolan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2022 | 09:51 PM

Two held with 9 kg narcotics in Bolan

Police arrested two smugglers and recovered 9 kg narcotics from their possession in Dadhar area of Balon district on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Police arrested two smugglers and recovered 9 kg narcotics from their possession in Dadhar area of Balon district on Monday.

According to police sources, police personnel checked a suspected motorbike and recovered 9 kg chars from it and apprehended two alleged smugglers at the moment.

Arrested alleged accused told the police during initial investigation that these narcotics were being smuggled to Sindh.

Further investigation was underway.

