Two Held With 99 Kites

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Two held with 99 kites

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Police arrested two people and recovered 99 kites and 18 string rolls from them.

According to a spokesman, Sadar police arrested Saqib and Aqib with kites and other items.

The crackdown against kite makers and sellers will continue on a daily basis without discrimination, he added.

