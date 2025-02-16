Two Held With 99 Kites
Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2025 | 05:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Police arrested two people and recovered 99 kites and 18 string rolls from them.
According to a spokesman, Sadar police arrested Saqib and Aqib with kites and other items.
The crackdown against kite makers and sellers will continue on a daily basis without discrimination, he added.
Recent Stories
Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to stre ..
UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..
Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets
International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..
For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Minister of State for Defence Affairs
UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for another four years
European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate to safeguard Red Sea navigation
Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on migration’s impact on ecosyste ..
Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution establishing Abu Dhabi Folk Arts C ..
UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers
Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begins in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two held with 99 kites3 minutes ago
-
147th Sindh Horse and Cattle Show kicked off in Jacobabad3 minutes ago
-
14 dead, 1645 injured in 1394 RTCs in Punjab3 minutes ago
-
AIOU to hold ‘Education Expo’ on February 263 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Women Gala calls for stronger support for women entrepreneurs13 minutes ago
-
Governor writes letter to CJ SHC over accidents in city23 minutes ago
-
Fiqa, Shariah workshop held at IUB43 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur resolves traffic jam issue at Babarlo bypass53 minutes ago
-
Govt taking practical steps for welfare of journalists: Minister53 minutes ago
-
Target for early cotton sowing reviewed1 hour ago
-
Experts stress for technology integration in education system1 hour ago
-
CTO advises motorists to get driving licence1 hour ago