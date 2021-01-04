UrduPoint.com
Two Held With Contraband

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Two held with contraband

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Police claimed on Monday to have arrested two accused and recovered hashish and liquor from their possession.

On the direction of DPO Hassan Asad Alvi, SHO Neika Police Station along with police team conducted a raid arrested two drug barons identified as Ishfaq and Hassan Yaqoob and recovered 1.240kg hashish and 20 liters liquor from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

