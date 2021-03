RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 36 kg hashish and cash from their possession.

In a crackdown against drug pushers, Sadr Okara police arrested Muhammad Idrees and Kaleemullah and recovered 36 kg hashish and Rs 4950 from them.

A case has been registered against the accused.