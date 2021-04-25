Two held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers including a woman and recovered narcotics from their possession.

During the drive against drug peddlers, the team of Urban Area police station conducted raids at Muhammadi Colony, Basti Esaeyah and Tahli Chowk and arrested Muhammad Fiyyaz and Nasreen and recovered 9.

500 kg heroin, 3.280 kg hashish and 980 gram Ice from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.