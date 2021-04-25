UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Held With Contraband

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 04:20 PM

Two held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers including a woman and recovered narcotics from their possession.

During the drive against drug peddlers, the team of Urban Area police station conducted raids at Muhammadi Colony, Basti Esaeyah and Tahli Chowk and arrested Muhammad Fiyyaz and Nasreen and recovered 9.

500 kg heroin, 3.280 kg hashish and 980 gram Ice from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE expresses support for Saudi Arabia&#039;s deci ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks 1st in global indicators for quality of ..

2 hours ago

Charity art auction raises AED36.6 million for ‘ ..

4 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s &#039;AIM for Climate&#039 ..

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Ministry of Economy working on new legislation to ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.