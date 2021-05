(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Police arrested two notorious drug peddlers and recovered narcotics and illicit weapons from their possession.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers, Rangpura police arrested Zohaib and Umer and recovered 3.80 kg hashish and illicit weapons from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.