UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Held With Contraband

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 07:02 PM

Two held with contraband

Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers from various areas and recovered hashish and liquor from their possession

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers from various areas and recovered hashish and liquor from their possession.

A notorious drug dealer Azam alias Ajo was selling cannabis in the precincts of Yousufwala police station when police working on a tip-off conducted a raid and arrested the accused and recovered 3 kg hashish from his possession.

Meanwhile, the police also arrested Shahbaz from 53/5-L and recovered 40 litres liquor from him.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

Unnecessary public movement restricted after 8:00 ..

14 seconds ago

Scotland, Ireland women return to international ar ..

17 seconds ago

Study Suggests Australia Should Work on Triage Pol ..

19 seconds ago

Musical evening held at Punjab Arts Council

23 seconds ago

Six shopkeepers arrested on violation of ban on po ..

5 minutes ago

Swiss to host global virus hub laboratory

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.