Two Held With Contraband
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 07:02 PM
Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers from various areas and recovered hashish and liquor from their possession
SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers from various areas and recovered hashish and liquor from their possession.
A notorious drug dealer Azam alias Ajo was selling cannabis in the precincts of Yousufwala police station when police working on a tip-off conducted a raid and arrested the accused and recovered 3 kg hashish from his possession.
Meanwhile, the police also arrested Shahbaz from 53/5-L and recovered 40 litres liquor from him.
Cases have been registered against the accused.
Further investigation was underway.