Two held with contraband

(@FahadShabbir)

Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers from various areas and recovered hashish and liquor from their possession

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers from various areas and recovered hashish and liquor from their possession.

A notorious drug dealer Azam alias Ajo was selling cannabis in the precincts of Yousufwala police station when police working on a tip-off conducted a raid and arrested the accused and recovered 3 kg hashish from his possession.

Meanwhile, the police also arrested Shahbaz from 53/5-L and recovered 40 litres liquor from him.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.