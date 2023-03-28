Two held with contraband

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested two persons with narcotics, liquor and illegal weapons.

The police during patrolling in Dharowal area of Nikapura police station, arrested Owais with 5.40 kg hashish.

The police also arrested Mudassar from Talab Sheikh Mola Bukhsh area ofRangpura police station and recovered five bottles of liquor and a pistol from him.

Cases have been registered against the accused.