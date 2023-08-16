Two held with contraband

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two persons and recovered drugs and alcohol from them

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two persons and recovered drugs and alcohol from them.

During a special checking, the police recovered 680 gram hashish from Umer Anwar and 20 liters liquor from Shakeel Masih from Perochak area of Motrapolice station.

Cases have been registered against the accused.