Two held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Police claimed on Monday to have arrested two criminals including a proclaimed

offender and recovered narcotics and a pistol from their possession.

On the direction of DPO Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi, a team of Jhal Chakian police station

raided and nabbed a notorious drug peddler identified as Muhammad Hayyat red-handed

and recovered 1.

2 kg hashish, cash and a pistol 30 bore from him.

Meanwhile, Tarkhanwala police arrested a proclaimed offender Nasrullah who was

wanted by police in more than a dozen cases.

Further investigation was underway.