Two Held With Contraband
Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2024 | 05:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Police claimed on Monday to have arrested two criminals including a proclaimed
offender and recovered narcotics and a pistol from their possession.
On the direction of DPO Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi, a team of Jhal Chakian police station
raided and nabbed a notorious drug peddler identified as Muhammad Hayyat red-handed
and recovered 1.
2 kg hashish, cash and a pistol 30 bore from him.
Meanwhile, Tarkhanwala police arrested a proclaimed offender Nasrullah who was
wanted by police in more than a dozen cases.
Further investigation was underway.
